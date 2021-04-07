Brazil soybean harvest set to hit record 137.1 million tons despite weather problems

SAO PAULO, Apr 6 (Reuters) – Brazilian farmers will harvest an estimated 137.1 million tonnes of soybeans in the 2020/2021 cycle, a record volume despite weather-related challenges throughout the season, said the Tuesday the agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult.

The estimate represents an 8.5% increase compared to the volume that the consultancy estimated in the country harvested in the previous season, said Agroconsult during a presentation to the press after a tour of the main producing regions of Brazil.

(Report by Ana Mano. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)