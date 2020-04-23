Brazil should resort to the foreign market to import more than 3 million tons of corn by the entry of the second 2019/2020 crop of the cereal in the country, in mid-June, and meet domestic demand, estimated the consultancy Agroconsult.

10/26/2017. REUTERS / Lucas Jackson

Photo: .

Corn prices are high and are close to the import parity in several regions of the country, which signals a shortage of supply, said the managing partner of Agroconsult, André Pessôa, in a videoconference.

Domestic demand for grain is driven mainly by the meat-producing industry, which uses cereal in animal feed, and by corn ethanol manufacturers.

“Despite the drop in fuel consumption, which affected ethanol (due to isolation against the coronavirus), domestic demand for corn should still exceed 65 million tonnes this year,” he projected.

During the videoconference, Pêssoa reaffirmed the production estimates for the crop, already released last month. Brazil’s second corn crop is expected to reach 74.7 million tonnes in 2019/2020, down 2.6% from the previous year.

In addition to internal use, part of the “safrinha” is exported after harvest. The director of Agroconsult said that 75% of the 2019/20 second crop corn has already been traded in export contracts, as well as 23% of the 2020/21 cereal.

“The reduction in ethanol consumption in the United States and the drop in oil prices have affected international cereal prices … but thanks to the exchange rate, corn still maintains prices in attractive reais for export.”

Regarding soybeans, the main commodity exported by Brazil, he pointed out that China had a period of paralysis in the industry due to the coronavirus, but that the demand is being recomposed and should grow for the Asian country to build stocks.

“The Chinese industry just did not process more because soy was not arriving there, but now it is arriving,” he said. “We have on the demand side and the pace of imports from China a very positive sign for this year.”

Based on data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), he pointed out that China imported around 42 million tons of soybeans in the period from October to March this year, that is, in the 2019 / 20, volume 20% above that acquired in the previous season.

Brazil’s soybean crop in 2019/2020 is expected to reach 123.5 million tons, according to Agroconsult. Even in the face of losses caused by drought in Rio Grande do Sul, the volume is 3.9% higher than that recorded in 2018/19, of 118.8 million tons.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

