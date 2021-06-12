Brazil services sector rebounds in April, still below pre-pandemic levels

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Jun 11 (.) – Brazil’s services sector rebounded in April, official figures showed on Friday, although it has not been able to regain all the ground lost in March and activity remained below the levels of February last year. , before the start of the pandemic.

The services sector grew at a seasonally adjusted rate of 0.7% in April compared to the previous month, statistics agency IGBE said. March’s 4% decline was revised down to 3.1%.

The rebound in April was not only rather meager, it also showed disparities. Only two of the five subsegments surveyed grew, said IBGE, led by a 9.3% increase in services to families and households, and a 2.5% increase in information and communication services.

The figures imply that, as a whole, activity in the sector remains 1.5% below the level of February 2020, said the IBGE.

Services represent around 70% of all activity in the Brazilian economy. The sector is 13.1% smaller than its all-time highs in 2014.

Service sector output in April rose 19.8% without seasonal adjustment from the same month last year, above the median forecast in a . survey of economists of an 18.2% increase.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)