Brazil is in contact with other countries to import the active ingredient of hydroxychloroquine, which is lacking in the country, said on Wednesday the secretary of Labor Management and Health Education at the Ministry of Health, Mayra Pinheiro, after the government to disclose a new protocol that expands the recommendation for use against Covid-19, despite the lack of scientific evidence.

According to a presentation made by the ministry at a press conference, 2.39 million units of chloroquine have already been delivered to the States for the treatment of Covid-19 cases, and there are still 1.4 million more pills in government stocks.

The secretary stressed that the ministry “took care” to leave stock to reserve the use of chloroquine for those treated for malaria – the main use of the medicine.

In early April, the president said he asked for support from the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, for the continued supply of pharmaceutical ingredients for the production of hydroxychloroquine.

The Ministry of Health presented this morning, attending to President Jair Bolsonaro, a new protocol for the use of the drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine since the initial symptoms of Covid-19. Until now, the use of chloroquine in Brazil had a protocol of the ministry only for serious cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reiterated on Wednesday that it does not recommend the use of chloroquine for the treatment of Covid-19, given the lack of scientific proof of effectiveness.

