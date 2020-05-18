Digital platforms are increasingly present in the daily lives of the population, making the application market grow non-stop, year after year. And expectations indicate that the sector will reach a turnover of around US $ 6.3 trillion dollars worldwide by 2021.

Despite the IDC pointing to a 10% to 15% drop in the sale of smartphones and tablets in Latin America due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of applications, mainly delivery, has grown from 30% to 400% in some states, points out mobile application development specialist Adriano Santos.

Adriano Santos points out that Brazil currently ranks second in the ranking of countries that has the highest growth in the mobile market, second only to Indonesia. The data are from the Pew Research Center, placing Brazil at the top among the development markets.

The study points out that smartphones are in the pocket of 60% of adults across the country, above the numbers of countries like the Philippines (55%), Mexico (52%) and India (24%). The numbers are impressive, points out the expert.

But does not stop there. App usage is also quite high. The consultancy specialized in behavior and the digital market, App Annie, highlights that the average Brazilian spends three hours a day using applications on their smartphones. The studies carried out by the company still indicate that the Brazilian maintains about 70 to 80 installed applications, with a real average use of 30 apps.

Mobile First: First option? That’s what has happened

Companies increasingly point to an increase in the volume of online sales originating from mobile devices, mainly on holidays. You may not be old enough to know what the internet bubble was in the 90s, a meteoric rise of companies looking to build their websites to increase their visibility in the world.

According to Adriano Santos, we are experiencing this bubble today in the mobile application market, and it’s no wonder. There was a 30% increase in organic conversions on the Google Play Store, Google’s app store, in 2020.

“Companies not only want to” be in the pocket “of the consumer, but they are frantically looking for freelance professionals, freelancers or software factories to develop their apps sometimes, just with the aim of fixing their brands in the consumer’s mind, says Adriano Santos”.

Corona Virus: Risk or opportunity?

The sad reality is that many Brazilians will lose [ou já perderam] their jobs due to the COVID-19 crisis. Preventive measures by governments, social isolation, falling sales and other factors have already had a negative impact on the economy. And yes, it will get worse!

On the other hand, those who invest in knowledge today can and will have an advantage in the very near future. Keeping up to date has never been more important than at the moment.

Using this moment can be the turning point or guarantee of future survival, for the self-employed professional or for the company that wants to specialize in application development.

How are professionals updating and maintaining themselves in the market?

Adriano Santos is a specialist in the development of mobile applications, has been in the education market for over 15 years and gives training focused on the area. Their students receive specialized training, guidance and in some cases, they are even appointed by the teacher to take on company projects.

“Training is not limited to just recorded classes or content in other formats. The teacher encourages us to get out of sameness, build modern applications, improve the quality of projects, practice and offer our services to the market, says Fabrício Sanas, one of his students. students. “

Adriano also reports that since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a 22% growth in demand for his training, both for new students and for students interested in deepening their knowledge by acquiring new courses, which proves the growth in the sector and the search for specializations.

The support and monitoring proposed by the teacher generates immediate results and raises the level of the professional who, consequently, increases his chances in the job market. And for entrepreneurial students, who own their own businesses, the upgrade in knowledge results in the expansion of the customer portfolio, increasing sales and business visibility.

The conclusion is that the mobile market is increasingly heated and there are no predictions of significant falls in the sector. Investing in the development of apps, in the construction of solid and robust digital platforms, is betting on a world with almost infinite possibilities where companies, suppliers and final consumers can be connected more quickly.

Adriano Santos

adriano@adrianosantostreina.com.br

WhatsApp .: (11) 9-9831-0204

Website: http://adrianosantostreina.com.br

See too:

Editor of L! designs German classic on the return of the Bundesliga

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

