As it was weeks ago the threat of leaving the Mercosur, Argentina will return this week to be exposed to its partners in the economic bloc because of the pressure from brazil to make a significant reduction in the Common External Tariff (CET), which regulates uniform limits for all taxes to be charged for the importation of manufactured goods from outside the region.

Grieved by the health crisis and with a decline in its image, the government of Jaír Bolsonaro He seems ready to seek some political return in the move that Paraguay and Uruguay folded. Strictly, the other partners demand that Argentina again discuss a review and reduction schedule for open import of intermediate goods, with the excuse of reducing costs and being more competitive to export merchandise to other markets.

Just like it happened in late April, the Government suggested to Mercosur that it is impossible to advance in an indiscriminate opening of imports during a meeting of the ad hoc group created to review the consistency and dispersion of the CET, taking into account in the current context of economic crisis and uncertainty caused by the pandemic of coronavirus, And without a closing of the negotiations to restructure the sovereign debt with private holders.

The tension between Argentina and Brazil is evident, and the president himself Alberto Fernández He is in charge of highlighting it every time, noting the “deep concern” that the health situation in that country causes him. Similarly, Bolsonaro responds by accusing Argentina of going towards a “socialist” regime.

On Monday, when the issue is officially brought up for discussion at the meeting of the Common Market Group (GMC), the economic wing of the Foreign Ministry will once again insist on its reluctance to any discussion that is about to be lowered immediately.

Discussion inherited from Macri

At the beginning of 2019, when Jaír Bolsonaro became president in Brazil after promising in campaign a total rupture of the customs union, the Macri government managed to dilute its anger with Mercosur by promising a reduction accompanied by import duties. After the summit of heads of state in Santa Fe, in July last year, the four partners decided to advance their study.

Created in 1994, the CET aimed to bring the four countries to have a uniform customs structure, but it never materialized. At that time, within the Macri government, the then of the Minister of Production and Labor, Dante Sica, ensured that high taxes made imports of intermediate goods and technology more expensive, so they deserved a revision.

On average, the Mercosur applies 11% tariffs in all categories according to a weighted average by the World Bank, with Brazil being the most protectionist (13.56%) and Paraguay the most open-minded (8.28%). Argentina presents average tariffs of 12.58%, while Uruguay applies taxes of 9.94%.

Another of the points to put on the table on Monday is a “Mercosur agreement for free trade in intra-zone automobiles” that would take effect in 2030, as anticipated by BAE. Brazil would like to see the bilateral automotive agreements that each country has with the other partners converge in a single scheme, thus leaving behind a historic debt of the bloc, since neither this sector nor the sugar sector are part of the common commercial policy.

Closing the automotive chapter is of vital importance in view of the implementation -in the coming years- of the strategic association agreement with the European Union (EU), which includes freeing the exchange on the matter and is more permissive of the current regulations that apply to Mercosur partners.

