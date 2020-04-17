Brazilian health authorities reported on Friday a new daily record of deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus: it was 217, a figure that in turn caused the country to exceed 2,000 deaths. Specific, 2,141 people lost their lives due to the global pandemic.

The number of positive cases registered during the last day was 3,257, bringing the total to 33,682. Brazil is the Latin American country with the highest number of transmissions and deaths.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health states that the actual number of cases could be higher, since only patients admitted to hospitals do tests and there are cases of tests awaiting confirmation.

On the other hand, the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, reiterated this Friday his call to resume economic activity and reopen borders despite the coronavirus pandemic. “It is a risk that I run,” said the president at the inauguration of the new Minister of Health.

Nelson Teich has taken office after his predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, was removed from office because of discrepancies with Bolsonaro in managing the outbreak. Mandetta defended measures of confinement, against the criteria of the president.

His substitute has come to the Ministry advocating to intensify the collaboration with the authorities of the different states and to adapt the guidelines based on the data, also the economic ones. “The goal is always the people,” said Teich, in a speech in which he has not announced any new measures, according to G1.

Bolsonaro has also participated in the act, from which he has once again advocated resuming economic activity to contain the side effects of the health emergency. In its latest forecasts, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that Brazilian GDP will contract 5.3 percent.

“This fight to start opening trade is a risk that I run, because if the situation worsens, it will fall on me”, The President has assured that only sees it necessary for the elderly and people with chronic diseases, considered the two main risk groups, to remain in their homes.

The president has also raised the possibility of reversing the closure of land borders, in force since mid-March. “Why close the border with Paraguay if it is a dry border that we cannot control (…) The same happens with Uruguay,” he argued.

With information from EuropaPress