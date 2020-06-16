An aerial image of crosses casting shadows in the Parque Taruma cemetery, in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil, June 15, 2020. Photograph taken with a drone. . / Bruno Kelly

In the last 24 hours, Brazil registered 729 new deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to a report by the national media consortium created to provide independent figures on the pandemic.

Thus, the total number of deaths amounts to 44,118. Brazil is the country with the second highest number of deaths from coronavirus globally, only behind the United States.

The number of positive cases registered, meanwhile, was 23,674, bringing the total to 891,556. If similar amounts of infections are confirmed in the coming days, the country could exceed one million before the weekend.

The Bolsonaro government’s health ministry, in parallel, published its own report in which it reported 627 deaths and 20,647 new confirmed cases, bringing their total figures to 43,959 and 888,271, respectively. The authorities indicated in turn that there are another 4,070 deaths « under investigation », pending the determination of whether they were a consequence of the new coronavirus.

As has been the case since the start of the pandemic, the most affected state in nominal terms is San Pablo: it counts 10,767 deaths and 181,460 cases as of Monday. It is followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 7,728 deaths (5,000 of them in the city of the same name and capital of the jurisdiction) and almost 81,000 infections.

Ceará, meanwhile, is the most affected territory in proportional terms, considering that it has a significantly lower population than the two mentioned, but it has announced almost 80,000 cases and 4,999 deaths.

Another focus is the binational city that the country shares with Uruguay. Although they are the authorities of this last country, which has practically not registered positive cases in the last week -three in the last seven days- where the alarms have gone off with greater force.

This is because the local authorities of Rivera – a city that is called Santana do Livramento on the Brazilian side – stated on Monday that they are « concerned » and are closely following the progress of COVID-19 in Brazil when it is known that four regions of the Rio border state Grande do Sul passed to « red flag ».

In dialogue with the . agency, the mayor of Rivera, Alma Galup, assured that the local authorities are « attentive and alert » about the situation in Brazil, when it was learned that the alert flag in one of the main border areas turned red with « high risk ».

Although he stated that no new measures have been taken yet, Galup maintains that the news is worrying, since between the Uruguayan city of Rivera and the Brazilian city of Santana do Livramento, as binational cities, the border only involves crossing a street or a square and, for the moment, circulation is normal.

« So far (circulation) is normal, tourists have entered the weekend, quite a few tourists, and it has been normal. Now, from now on, facing this situation that unites us, facing a problem we are going to have to take common measures to solve common problems, ”he indicated.

Along these lines, Uruguay and Brazil, after a contact between their presidents, Luis Lacalle Pou and Jair Bolsonaro, respectively, agreed on May 25 to implement an existing binational monitoring treaty that created a binational health commission to take “mirror” measures. ”In the face of the crisis.

Lacalle Pou had to remain in quarantine for a day after the head of the Territorial Office of the Ministry of Social Development (Mides) of Rivera, with whom she had held a meeting, tested positive for coronavirus. The President’s test was negative.

