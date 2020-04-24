The Brazilian Ministry of Health reported 357 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,670, an increase of 10.8% over the previous day, according to the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper.

It is also about second largest daily balance since the start of the pandemic. The record had been recorded on Thursday, with 407 new deaths.

The country also has with a total of 52,995 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 3,503 more infections than the previous day.

Before the record of 407 deaths on a day reported on Thursday, Brazil had recorded amounts of less than 200 for more than a week. The previous record of 217 had been reached on April 17.

But the daily deaths recorded yesterday and today show alarming growth in deaths in the country, the most affected by the coronavirus in all of Latin America, with a peak that, according to the authorities, will arrive between the end of May and the beginning of June.

The state of São Paulo is still the most affected by the coronavirus within Brazil, with 1,512 deaths and 17,826 confirmed cases, according to data published this Friday. Then follow Rio de Janeiro (6,282 cases, 570 dead), Ceará (4,800 cases, 284 dead), Pernambuco (3,999 cases, 352 dead) and Amazonas (3,194 cases, 255 dead), according to data from the Estadao newspaper.

Other suspicious deaths

According to information provided by the Brazilian Ministry of Health, until last Monday the country registered, in addition to its more than 3,600 deaths attributed to the coronavirus, 2,771 other deaths caused for respiratory diseases that were classified as “not identified”.

According to experts cited by the newspaper O Globo, it is possible that these deaths were also caused by the coronavirus, although they were not registered as such, due to problems in the tests or false negatives.

The deaths are classified as unidentified when, after performing laboratory tests to detect the new coronavirus, the result is negative, O Globo explained.

According to the Ministry of Health, Included in this category are cases where the tests are not processed due to poor quality or when there is a delay in sending a sample, for example.

However, this number of unidentified respiratory viruses is not unique this year: The ministry’s database shows that this also happened in previous years.