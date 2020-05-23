The Brazilian government has decided to extend the restriction on the entry of foreigners by land, air and waterway into the country for 30 days, following recommendations by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an ordinance published in the Federal Official Gazette. this Friday.

The closure of borders for all nationalities had been determined initially in late March by the Brazilian government, which also closed land borders with neighboring countries to try to contain the spread of Covid-19, and renewed for 30 days in April.

The entry restriction stems from Anvisa’s technical recommendation motivated by the risks of contamination and spread of the new coronavirus.

Disembarkation will be exceptionally authorized if medical assistance is required or for connection by air return to the country of origin. According to the measures, the restriction does not prevent the continuity of the transport and unloading of cargo, without the disembarkation of crew members.

The measure does not apply, for example, in cases of natural or natural Brazilian; immigrant with permanent residence in Brazilian territory; foreign professional on mission serving an international organization; and foreign employee accredited to the Brazilian government.

