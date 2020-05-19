Altogether there were 17,408 new cases, the country accounts for more than 271,628 confirmed cases

Almost three months have passed since the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Brazil (on February 26) and just over two months since the first death from the disease was registered (March 17), Brazil reached this Tuesday the mark of a thousand deaths registered in 24 hours.

The country also broke the record for reported cases in one day. According to the Ministry of Health, 17,971 people lost their lives due to complications from covid-19 (there were 1,179 records in the last 24 hours, the largest so far). In total, officially 271,628 people have already been infected. There were 17,408 new registrations.

According to the survey by Johns Hopkins University, Brazil is also the 6th in the list of countries with the most deaths accumulated by covid-19, and is behind only the United States (91,570), United Kingdom (35,422), Italy (32,169) , France (28,025) and Spain (27,778).

As the Ministry of Health points out, the new records in 24 hours do not effectively indicate how many people died or became infected overnight, but rather the number of records that had the diagnosis of coronavirus confirmed in that interval.

