Bolsonaro’s controversial statement about the victims of covid-19 0:52

Sao Paulo, Brazil . – Brazil has recorded its highest daily number of deaths and cases of coronavirus, one day after becoming the country with the third highest number of confirmed cases in the world.

The Latin American country confirmed a record 1,179 deaths and 17,408 new infections on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health announced, bringing the total deaths since the start of the outbreak to 17,971 and 271,628 cases.

Only the state of Sao Paulo reported a record number of deaths on Tuesday, with 324 deaths in the last 24 hours.

When asked about Brazil’s skyrocketing numbers, U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he was considering a travel ban to Brazil.

The three crises that would slow Bolsonaro’s re-election 1:35

“We are considering it,” Trump said, adding: “We hope we don’t have a problem. The Florida governor is testing very, very well. Florida in particular, because a large majority enters Florida. Brazil has more or less gone to the herd, and they are having problems.

“I’m concerned about everything, I don’t want people to come and infect our people,” Trump said, “I don’t want sick people there either.”

Health system on the brink

The alarming figures for Brazil come days after the mayor of Sao Paulo warned that his health system could soon be overwhelmed if residents did not follow the guidelines of social distancing. Officials in the big city of 12 million residents declared a five-day vacation in an attempt to get residents to stay home.

“The city is reaching the limit of options,” Bruno Covas told reporters on Sunday, warning that nine out of 10 intensive care beds were full. “We need to decide if we want to test the limits, or if we will be prudent and firmly maintain social isolation for the time necessary so that the health system does not collapse. We are closer than we would like. “

For this Monday, Brazil achieved the grim record of having the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, behind the United States and Russia.

However, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro continues to dismiss the virus threat, saying quarantines and confinements could have a worse impact on Brazil’s economy.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly dismissed covid-19 as a “little flu” and urged companies to reopen, even as many governors struggle to implement social isolation measures and slow the spread of the virus.

Last week, the country lost its second health minister in a month. Nelson Teich resigned after clashing with Bolsonaro over the coronavirus strategy in the country. In April Bolsonaro fired Teich’s predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, after a protracted confrontation.

Brazilian Health Minister gives up a month of taking 0:33

Despite a political crisis, the populist leader has touted chloroquine as a wonderful possible drug against the new coronavirus, like his American counterpart Trump.

Teich clashed with BoIsonaro about the use of antimalarial drugs to treat the virus and over the presidential refusal to implement measures of social isolation.

This week, Bolsonaro said that his acting Health Minister, Army General Eduardo Pazuelo, will issue new guidelines to expand the use of the antimalarial drug to treat even mild cases of covid-19, Agence France-Presse reported.

This is in line with Trump’s statements, Monday, that he is taking daily doses of hydroxychloroquine, despite the fact that medical experts, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and, at the Less, one study has questioned its efficacy and warn of potentially harmful side effects.

.