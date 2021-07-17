Brazil registers drop in covid cases; vaccination results appear

After a devastating second wave that made the dead climb by covid a Half a million, Brazil has been registering for some weeks a drop in the indicators of the pandemic, which specialists attribute to the acceleration in the rate of vaccination.

The average daily deaths In the last week it was 1,244, compared to the more than 3,000 lives that were lost per day during the first half of April, at the peak of the second wave.

And the average number of infections fell to 41,087 on Friday, after having exceeded 77,000 at the end of June.

We are not yet in a comfortable situation: we have a very high number of new cases and deaths. But in those age groups that are fully vaccinated, we already see a significant improvement in hospitalization and death indicators, “epidemiologist Ethel Maciel, from the Federal University of Espirito Santo (UFES), told ..

Immunization, which is started in January in priority groups (health personnel, the elderly, indigenous people), was affected by the shortage of doses and imported supplies. But in the last month the country managed to stabilize the delivery and distribution of vaccines and applied, on average, more than a million daily doses, according to official data.

This has resulted in a coverage of 40% of the population with one dose and about 15% with a complete immunization, and those percentages are expected to rise considerably in the coming months.

Cities such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the most populous in the country, have made progress in vaccinating key groups, such as health and education professionals, and are calling on adults ages 30 to 40 to receive the first dose .

River promises to immunize its entire population over 12 years old by the end of November.

Vaccination “has advanced at a slower speed than desired, but it is beginning to show clear effects. It was also important for that supposed third wave [augurada aún el mes pasado] it will not materialize, “said Mauro Sanchez, an epidemiologist at the University of Brasilia (UnB).

Brazil, with 212 million inhabitants, it already adds almost 540 thousand deaths from covid, of which more than 340,000 were registered so far in 2021.

Uncertainty by Delta variant

In its latest epidemiological bulletin, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) confirms the improvement in the rates of infections and deaths, with a downward trend for at least three weeks.

In addition, for the first time since December, none of the 27 Brazilian states present an occupancy of more than 90% in their intensive care beds for patients with covid.

But the circulation of the virus is not under control and specialists warn of the risk of the emergence of new variants or that the Delta variant, considered more contagious, becomes predominant.

The Health Ministry has so far identified 27 cases of this variant (initially detected in India) and local authorities carry out intensive contact tracing to prevent it from spreading.

Some states reduced the interval between the first and the second dose of some vaccines, in an attempt to anticipate full immunization.

The only scenario that could change [la tendencia de mejora] it is that new variants arise or that the Delta alters transmission rates in Brazil, “said Maciel.

At last the carnival?

Despite the position of President Jair Bolsonaro, who circulates without a mask and has questioned the safety of vaccines (which he himself has refused to apply), a survey by the DataFolha consultancy revealed this week that 94% of Brazilians have already vaccinated or intends to vaccinate, a record adherence since the start of the pandemic.

The consensus among specialists is that Brazil must maintain or increase the vaccination rate in order to fully resume activities (including face-to-face classes with 100% students) and begin to think about allowing massive events, such as the end of the year parties in Rio. de Janeiro and Carnival in February 2022.

The return to normality is not yet on our horizon. We must have coverage of approximately 80% of the population, associated with a very low level of community circulation of the virus, to begin to allow crowds or parties like those to which we are accustomed, “says Sanchez.

emb