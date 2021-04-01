Brazil registers a trade surplus of 1.5 billion dollars in March, lower than expected

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Apr 1 (Reuters) – Brazil posted a trade surplus of $ 1.5 billion in March, according to data released Thursday, a sharp decline from a positive result of $ 3.6 billion in the same month last year.

The March surplus was also less than half the forecast in a Reuters poll for a positive balance of $ 3.1 billion.

Exports in March totaled 24.5 billion dollars and imports 23 billion, according to official data, which showed that total trade flows of 47.5 billion dollars in the month were 40% higher than a year ago.

These figures mean that Brazil’s trade surplus in the first quarter of the year amounted to 1.6 billion dollars, which is a sharp decline compared to the positive result of 4.5 billion dollars a year ago, as the growth of imports exceeded that of exports.

Exports in the January-March period amounted to 55,600 million dollars, 17% more than in the previous year, while imports, of 54,000 million dollars, were 25% higher than those of a year ago, according to data of the Ministry of Economy.

With the exchange rate plummeting 30% last year and down 8% in the first three months of 2021, net trade is expected to contribute positively to economic growth this year.

Last week, Brazil’s central bank revised up its forecast of a trade surplus for 2021, from $ 53 billion to $ 70 billion, which would be an annual record.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)