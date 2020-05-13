From yesterday to today, there are 11,385 new records of confirmed cases of the disease in the country; information is from the Ministry of Health

Fernanda Boldrin, Julia Lindner and Ludimila Honorato

Brazil has recorded 749 deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and has already accounted for a total of 13,149 fatal victims of Covid-19, second update made by the Ministry of Health this Wednesday (13).

According to Teich, there are several levels of distance measures

Photo: Edu Andrade / Fatopress / Estadão Content

The number of confirmed cases of the disease in the country jumped from 177,589 to 188,974 between yesterday and today, a record of 11,385 new records in 24 hours.

With this update, Brazil surpassed France in the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 and became the 6th country in the world with the most accumulated cases of the disease, according to a survey by Johns Hopkins University. Yesterday, Brazil had already surpassed Germany in this ranking.

According to the survey, Brazil is also the 6th in the list of countries with the most deaths accumulated by Covid-19, and is second only to the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, France and Spain.

Second bulletin presented on Tuesday by Ministry of Health, more than half of the Brazilian municipalities (51.4%) have already registered cases of Covid-19, and 995 municipalities (17.9%) have already had confirmed deaths from the disease. According to the deputy secretary of Health Surveillance, Eduardo Macário, these numbers are concentrated in the capitals and metropolitan regions, but they also have an interiorization in other areas of the country.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.