According to the latest bulletin from the Ministry of Health, another 730 people died of covid-19 in the country. The number of confirmed cases reaches almost 156 thousand. Congress decrees official mourning to remember the dead, which surpass 10,600. Brazil registered 10,627 deaths and 155,939 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday night (09/05), pointing out that another 730 people died due to the covid-19 pandemic, whose mortality rate is 6.8% in the country. 10,701 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus were also included in the data released by the government.

National Congress and STF decreed three-day official mourning to remember dead by covid-19

The state of São Paulo remains the epicenter of the disease with 44,411 confirmed cases and 3,608 deaths. Then Rio de Janeiro appears, where the covid-19 has already infected 16,929 people and caused 1,653 deaths. With 15,879 confirmed cases and 1,062 deaths, Ceará remains in third place in government statistics.

On the other hand, the states of Mato Grosso do Sul (346 cases and 11 deaths) and Mato Grosso (502 cases and 16 deaths) registered the lowest rates of infection and deaths in Brazil.

While cases of the new coronavirus increase in the country, measures of social isolation and the position of authorities on the disease have motivated opposite reactions.

Throughout the day, hundreds of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro organized a caravan of cars to support him in Brasilia. The protesters also held signs against representatives of Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Bolsonaro, on the other hand, became the center of a new controversy when he canceled a barbecue, which should take place at the Palácio da Alvorada, the president’s official residence.

Bolsonaro used social media to say the information that he was going to barbecue was a lie, although he himself mentioned the party to journalists and supporters in statements recorded throughout the week.

During the afternoon, the president was photographed while jet-skiing on Lake Paranoá, in Brasília.

The presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia; from the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre and from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Dias Toffoli, decreed an official three-day mourning to honor the dead by the covid-19, which this Saturday surpassed the 10,000 mark in the country.

