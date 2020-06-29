The figures confirm Brazil as the second country with the most victims and infections of coronavirus in the world, after the United States.

Brazil recorded 552 new deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total victims It amounted to 57,622 since the first case of the disease four months ago, but the number of deaths this Sunday was the lowest for one day in the last 21 days, the government reported.

The daily number of deaths from COVID-19 In the second country most affected by the pandemic in the world it was not so low since Sunday, June 7, when 525 deaths were recorded.

Despite the fact that on Sundays the figures generally tend to be lower because there are fewer officials working in the registry, the deaths recorded today were lower than those of the last two Sundays: 641 on June 21 and 616 on June 14 .

The fall in the daily number of victims to less than 600 contrasts in a week in which the country had been registering an average of more than a thousand deaths daily: 654 on Monday, thousand 374 on Tuesday, thousand 185 on Wednesday, thousand 141 on Thursday, 990 on Friday and a thousand 109 on Saturday.

The actual death toll this Sunday will be released on Tuesday, when the statistics tend to be updated with the deaths that occurred over the weekend.

According to the bulletin released by the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours 30 thousand 476 cases of the disease were also registered in Brazil – the smallest number for one day in a week -, with which the total number of infected rose to one million 344 thousand 143.

Despite the reduction in deaths and cases this Sunday, the accumulated figures confirm Brazil as the second country with the most victims and contagions of coronavirus in the world after the United States, as one of the new global epicenters of the pandemic and as the one with the highest average number of victims registered in recent days.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the people who have contracted the disease so far, 733 thousand 848 recovered and were discharged, which is equivalent to 54.6 percent of the total, and another 552 thousand 673 continue under medical care (41.1 per hundred).

In addition, another 3,824 suspicious deaths are under investigation.

Brazil has 27 deaths and 639 cases per 100,000 inhabitants

The results up to this Sunday indicate that the mortality rate due to the disease in Brazil it is located in 4.3 percent of those infected, with 27.4 deaths for every 100,000 inhabitants, and the incidence rate is 639.6 cases for every 100,000 people.

According to specialists, the decrease in deaths and cases this Sunday does not constitute a trend nor does it allow us to say whether Brazil is already approaching the peak of the contagion curve, which is expected for July.

According to the Ministry of Health, the region most affected by the pandemic is the Southeast, where the three most populous states in Brazil are located (Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro), with 469,459 cases and 26 thousand 624 deaths.

Next, the northeast region, the poorest in the country, is located, with 459 thousand 708 infections and 18 thousand 566 victims.

According to the new bulletin, Sao Paulo, the country’s most populous state, with 46 million of Brazil’s 210 million inhabitants, continues to be the most affected by the pandemic, with 14,338 deaths and 271,737 cases.

They are located immediately Rio de Janeiro, the third most populous state in Brazil, with 9,819 victims and 111,298 infections, and Ceará, with 5 thousand 990 deaths and 107 thousand 568 cases.

Despite the fact that the pandemic continues to advance and since the country has not yet reached the peak of its contagion curve, most of the regional and municipal governments that have imposed social distancing measures to curb the disease have already begun gradual de-escalation processes.

The de-escalation is encouraged by the Brazilian president himself, the far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, one of the most skeptical rulers on the pandemic severity and that defends the immediate normalization of all activities.

The city that progresses the fastest in its de-escalation is Rio de Janeiro, the only one in all of South America that has already restarted its professional soccer championship and the only one in the world, among which they adopted measures of social distancing, which has already authorized football matches with the public in stadiums, which is scheduled for July 10.

With information from .