This Sunday, Brazil registered another 496 deaths due to the coronavirus, which brings the total to 11,123, while the number of cases of the disease in the country increased by 6,760, to 162,699, according to data from the Ministry of Health, on the day the chief of the portfolio showed its solidarity for the loss of life in the country due to the pandemic.

The mortality rate of Covid-19 in the country remains in 6.8% of cases.

The daily disclosure of the numbers by the Ministry of Health does not indicate that infections and deaths have necessarily occurred in the last 24 hours, but rather that the records were entered into the system in the period.

On Twitter, Minister Nelson Teich expressed solidarity, while, in his words, he tried to send a message of hope in this difficult time and made a commitment to do his best “so that we can win this terrible war quickly”. On Saturday, Brazil surpassed 10,000 coronavirus deaths.

“Today, the 10th of May, we wake up with an enormous duality of feelings, which on the one hand brings us the joy of a day as special as Mother’s Day and on the other the sadness and suffering of having reached the terrible mark of more than 10,000 deaths from Covid-19 in Brazil, “said Teich in his social network account.

“I wanted to leave a message of hope to all mothers here. Those mothers and those children who are at the forefront of this battle, working in hospitals, pharmacies, supermarkets, security, transportation and so many other essential services”, continued the minister.

“And I want to talk mainly to those mothers who today mourn the loss of their children and to the children who today cannot celebrate the day with their mothers. For these, I leave here my feelings and my commitment to do my best so that we win quickly this terrible war. “

São Paulo is the state most affected by the disease in Brazil, with 45,444 cases and 3,709 deaths. Following the counting by States comes Rio de Janeiro, with 17,062 cases and 1,714 deaths, and Ceará, with 16,692 infections and 1,114 deaths.

