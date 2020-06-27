People walk on a popular shopping street amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Manaus, Brazil. June 27, 2020. . / Bruno Kelly (BRUNO KELLY /)

SÃO PAULO, Jun 27 (.) – Brazil registered 38,693 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total in the country to 1.3 million infected, according to the Ministry of Health.

As for deaths, the authorities reported 1,109 deaths from Covid-19 to total 57,070.

Brazil is the second country in the world with the highest number of cases and deaths from the virus, behind only the United States, which has more than 2.5 million confirmed infections and more than 125,000 deaths.

São Paulo, the most affected state, accumulates 265,581 cases and 14,263 deaths from Covid-19, according to government figures. Further back are Rio de Janeiro, which reached 108,803 infected and 9,789 deceased, and Ceará, which has 106,628 cases and 5,981 deaths.

The disease is progressing in the Brazilian interior, which according to specialists is the new epicenter of the virus. This could overload the health systems of large cities, as patients in smaller municipalities seek treatment in cities with better hospitals.

Despite the acceleration of the pandemic in Brazil, several cities and states have begun the process of economic reactivation and relief of the norms of social isolation.

According to data published this week by the government, around 90% of Brazilian municipalities have already been affected by the new coronavirus.

