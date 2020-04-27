Brazil registered 338 deaths resulting from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to data updated this Monday, 27, by Ministry of Health. As a result, the official total number of victims of Covid-19 in the country it reached 4,543. Until Sunday, there were 4,205 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases rose from 61,888 to 66,501, with 4,613 new cases recorded from yesterday to today. The lethality rate is 6.8%.

It is important to note that these numbers do not include underreporting, that is, people who died in the last days with the same symptoms caused by the new coronavirus, but who have not had their cause investigated or concluded so far.

As a report from the state, a series of flaws and divergences between the test registration systems of the Ministry of Health and the States prevents the country from knowing the actual number of coronavirus tests that have been carried out since the beginning of the pandemic. The Brazilian government’s lack of control over the number of people tested is one of the factors that make it difficult to understand the real scope of the epidemic in the country.

Survey made by the report with the 27 state health departments of the country and with the Ministry of Health he discovered problems such as duplication of records, numbers not reported due to incompatibility of systems and even cases in which tests for other respiratory viruses, such as the flu, are being counted as tests for the new coronavirus.

Until April 23, the number of coronavirus tests counted by the Ministry of Health was 151,463. The volume of examinations reported by the States for the same period was 178,345. Regardless of the source considered, Brazil today has a testing rate that is 29 to 13 times lower than that of Germany, Italy, the United States and South Korea, countries that have been investing in the expansion of tests to monitor or control the pandemic of Covid-19.

