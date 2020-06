SAO PAULO, June 29 (.) – Brazil reported 24,052 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, to add 1,368,195 infections, and 692 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 58,314 people.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, the number of infected is less than the nearly 30,000 cases reported on Saturday and Sunday.

Brazil is the second country in the world in the count of cases and deaths, in both behind the United States.

(By Gabriel Araujo. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)