Brazil registers 1,803 new deaths from COVID-19; Chinese vaccine is 50.7% effective against variant

SAO PAULO, Apr 11 (Reuters) – Brazil recorded 1,803 new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, while a large study found that a Chinese vaccine that has become the lynchpin of the country’s vaccination campaign is 50% effective. 7% against the new local infectious variant, known as P1.

Brazil, which in recent weeks has become the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, registered more than 37,000 new cases, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. With more than 353,000 deaths, the largest country in Latin America has the second highest number of deaths from coronavirus in the world, after the United States.

The outbreak has recently reached its most serious phase due to a lack of federal restrictions, an irregular distribution of the vaccine and the P1 variant.

Sao Paulo’s Butantan biomedical institute, which tested and is now producing the CoronaVac vaccine from Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd, said Sunday that a study it conducted found the injection had a 50.7% efficacy rate against the variant. P1, and a less widespread strain, known as P2.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a harsh critic of China and a vaccine skeptic who has been criticized for his handling of the outbreak, initially said his government would not buy the Sinovac vaccine, but then took a 180-degree turn in an attempt to secure supplies. Since then, the Chinese vaccine has become the most administered in the country.

Butantan said that if the second dose is delayed more than two weeks, the efficacy increases to 62.3%. The vaccine is 83.7% to 100% effective in preventing those infected from requiring medical assistance, he said.

The study, which was said to have been submitted to the medical journal The Lancet for publication, evaluated 12,400 volunteers across Brazil.

(Reporting by Alexandre Caverni; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)