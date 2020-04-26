Brazil registered 189 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which represents a reduction in the daily balance, and the total number of deaths reaches 4,205, while the confirmed cases total 61,888, according to the Government. The latest Ministry of Health bulletin indicates a slowdown in the number of deaths from COVID-19 within 24 hours, after the 346 deaths recorded on Saturday and the record 407 on Thursday, although 1,322 are still under investigation.

According to the balance, the country registered a total of 3,379 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day, compared to 5,514 on Saturday.

Sao Paulo, the most populous state in Brazil with 46 million inhabitants, continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic, with 20,715 infections and 1,700 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro (7,111 cases and 645 deaths). However, the situation is more critical in other states, such as Amazonas, due to the overload of their health system.

Health authorities expect the so-called disease curve to reach its peak between May and June, but many states have already begun to relax quarantines, and new health minister Nelson Teich is studying measures to ease restrictions, one of the main demands of the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

But while the country faces the pandemic, the Government is immersed in a government crisis after the resignation of the Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro, who has accused Bolsonaro of interference in the investigations of the Judiciary.

The departure of the former magistrate, who became one of the symbols of the anti-corruption fight in Brazil, came days after the dismissal of the former Health Minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, after a hard attack with Bolsonaro.

Mandetta rose with a firm promoter of social isolation to fight the virus, while the head of state considers the coronavirus a “flu” and defends the return to work of the Brazilians to keep the economy afloat.

Mobilization in support of Bolsonaro

Hundreds of people staged a caravan of cars in Brasilia this Sunday to express their support for President Jair Bolsonaro, after former judge Sergio Moro resigned from the Ministry of Justice and accused the president of “interfering” in police investigations.

With Brazilian flags hanging on the windows and honking the horns, the Bolsonaristas protesters traveled in their vehicles the Eixo Monumental avenue until the National Congress.

Some people wore masks with the face of Moro, in which he wrote “traitor” on his forehead. Until Friday, the former judge, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Brazil, was the most popular government minister.

“I support Bolsonaro” and “Fuera Maia”, it was read on the posters of other protesters who were on foot, requesting the departure of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia, accused by the president of conspiring to remove him from power.

Seven former Ministers of Health of Brazil announced they will denounce the president Jair Bolsonaro before the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for his actions against the coronavirus pandemic.

The representatives have accused Bolsonaro of violating the rights to health and life, in addition to accusing him of a “potential genocide“For not following the recommendations of the health authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO) before Covid-19, as reported by ‘Folha de Sao Paulo’.

Humberto Costa, José Saraiva Felipe, José Gomes Temporão, Agenor Álvares, Alexandre Padilha, Arthur Chioro and Marcelo Castro, all former Health officials during the governments of Lula da Silva and Dilam Rousseff, expressed their “outrage and total disagreement“With the policies of the far-right leader in the face of the pandemic, for which they indicated that they felt compelled to” denounce the serious harmful effects.

As they reviewed, Bolsonaro has minimized the disease and denied scientific evidence that points to the need for social distancing as “action of unquestionable relevance.”