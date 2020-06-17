A cemetery in the Brazilian city of Manaus. Photo: . / Bruno Kelly (BRUNO KELLY /)

In the last 24 hours, Brazil registered 1,209 new deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Thus, the total amounts to 46,665, according to the national media consortium created to provide independent information on the progress of the pandemic in the country.

The number of positive cases, meanwhile, was 31,475, which brought the figure to 960,309. The South American country is expected to exceed one million confirmed infections before the weekend.

The state of São Paulo continues to be the epicenter of the virus in the country. And the virus has yet to show signs of slowing down. This Wednesday, it registered a new record of deaths, with 389. The previous one had taken place on Tuesday, when 365 were reported. And government projections estimate that the figure will reach 18,000 by the end of the month.

