Brazil on Thursday registered a new daily record of confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 26,417 infections reported within 24 hours, which brings the total in the country to 438,238, the Ministry of Health reported.

Covid-19 patient is treated in a field hospital ICU in Guarulbos (SP) 12/05/2020 REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli

Regarding the number of deaths due to Covid-19, 1,156 new deaths were reported, with the total number reaching 26,754. The number is slightly below the daily record of deaths, recorded on May 21, of 1,188 deaths.

The previous daily maximum for case records was May 22, when 20,803 infections were counted.

Brazil is the second country with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, behind only the United States, which has 1,706,230 confirmed infections, according to a . count. The Americans have already surpassed the mark of 100 thousand deaths due to the disease.

Currently, Brazil is the country that registers the largest number of cases of Covid-19 in the world on a daily basis, since the USA has seen a reduction in this number. On Thursday, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) registered 19,680 new cases in 24 hours. Regarding deaths, the US registered another 1,415 on Thursday.

The daily disclosure of Covid-19 numbers in Brazil by the Ministry of Health does not indicate that infections and deaths have necessarily occurred in the last 24 hours, but rather that the records were entered into the system in the period.

For the second day in a row, the ministry did not hold a press conference on Thursday to comment on the coronavirus crisis in the country.

According to the folder, São Paulo remains the state most affected by the disease in Brazil, with 95,865 cases – high of 6,382 in the daily comparison – and 6,980 deaths, an increase of 268 in 24 hours.

After Governor João Doria (PSDB) announced on the eve of a “conscious recovery” of the economy in São Paulo, with a gradual easing of isolation, the mayor of the São Paulo capital, Bruno Covas (PSDB), said on Thursday that the largest city the country remains in quarantine and will only reopen trade through health protocols. [nL1N2D920T] [nL1N2DA1LT]

Following the counting by States carried out by the Ministry of Health are Rio de Janeiro, with 44,886 cases and 4,856 deaths, and Ceará, which has 37,821 confirmed infections and 2,733 deaths.

Also according to the folder, 177,604 patients recovered from Covid-19 in Brazil, while 233,880 are being followed up.

The mortality rate of the disease in the country is 6.1%.

