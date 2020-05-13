Brazil recorded 881 deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours, its worst daily mark since the start of the pandemic that already left 12,400 fatalities in this country, the most affected in the region, the Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday.

The balance also reported that another 9,258 cases were confirmed in one day, for a total of 177,589 infections.

The largest daily report of victims so far dated Friday, May 8, when the ministry reported 751 deaths.

The figures that mourn this country of more than 210 million inhabitants are, however, questioned by specialists who affirm that there is a high underreporting because Brazil does not have enough tests to carry out large-scale tests.

A study released last week by Brazilian researchers pointed to the existence of more than 1.6 million cases until May 4, a value fifteen times higher than the official one that on that day accounted for 107,780 patients.

“Brazil only tests people who go to hospitals, which are serious cases,” researcher Domingo Alves of the University of Sao Paulo, one of the authors of the study, told ..

“With the data available, we have little chance of looking at the real scenarios. We do not have a real policy for managing the epidemic. We are seeing the pandemic go free, light and loose,” he added.

Sao Paulo, the richest and most populous state in the country, is the epicenter of the disease, with 47,719 cases and 3,949 deaths.

North and Northeast states are going through dramatic moments with the spread of the disease that shakes the health system and mourns homes.

Amazonas and Ceará are among the most affected proportionally. Its capitals, Fortaleza and Manaus, register more than 300 deaths for every million inhabitants, practically double that of Sao Paulo.

The coronavirus has also set off alarms in non-urban areas, where more than one hundred indigenous peoples reside, many of them isolated or uncontacted.

222 indigenous cases and 19 deaths have been counted as of this Tuesday, according to official data compiled daily by the Socio-environmental Institute.

The far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who minimizes the crisis and opposes quarantines, is fighting a political battle with governors and mayors who have decreed measures of social isolation and encourages the “return to normality” and the reopening of shops.