BRASILIA – Brazil recorded 610 deaths due to the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to an update made by the Ministry of Health on Thursday, 7. With this, the official total of victims of the disease in the country rose from 8,536 to 9,146.

The official number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 increased from 125,218 to 135,136, with 9,888 new cases registered between yesterday and today. According to a survey by Johns Hopkins University, with this update, Brazil today surpassed Turkey, and reached the mark of 8th country in the world with more confirmed cases of covid-19.

With the advance of the epidemic, the increase in home deaths, which had been observed in other countries affected by the Covid-19, came to be seen also in Brazil. As a report from the state, the number of people who died at home since the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic in the country increased by 14.6% compared to last year, according to records from the Brazilian registry offices. In the evaluation of specialists, the increase may be related to factors such as difficulty in attending the health system, postponement of visits to emergency rooms for fear of contagion and sudden worsening of covid-19 conditions.

Health authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO), warn that social isolation measures are the best way to prevent the rapid spread of Covid-19 and the collapse of the hospital system. In Brazil, the Ministry of Health predicts that the peak of the disease should be reached between May and July and, while the number of deaths from the disease in the country is increasing, President Jair Bolsonaro has adopted a discourse of easing restrictive measures.

On Thursday, 7, Bolsonaro met with the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Dias Toffoli and, accompanied by ministers and businessmen, put pressure on the restrictive measures in the states to be eased. He announced that he would sign a decree to expand the number of essential activities in the midst of the new coronavirus.

The expansion of the list of services and activities considered essential was published in the “Official Gazette” (DOU) of this Thursday, 7, and is already in effect. In addition to civil construction, which Bolsonaro had announced earlier, does the text include industrial activities in the list of essential activities, in compliance with the provisions of the Ministry of Health ?; chemical and petrochemical industries of raw materials or health, hygiene, food and beverage products; and production, transport and distribution of natural gas ?.

