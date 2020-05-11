BRASILIA – Brazil recorded 396 deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to an update made by the Ministry of Health on Monday, 11. With this, the official total number of victims of Covid-19 in the country it rose from 11,123 to 11,519. The number of confirmed cases of the disease jumped from 162,699 to 168,331, with 5,632 new registrations between yesterday and today.

São Paulo is the state with the highest numbers, with 3,743 deaths resulting from the new coronavirus and 46,131 confirmed cases. Second, Rio de Janeiro already counts 1,770 deaths due to the disease and 17,939 confirmed cases. Then came Ceará (1,189 deaths, 17,599 confirmed cases), Pernambuco (1,087 deaths, 13,768 confirmed cases) and Amazonas (1,035 deaths, 12,919 confirmed cases).

The government emphasizes that the number of deaths recorded in the last 24 hours does not effectively indicate how many people died from one day to the next, but rather the number of deaths that were diagnosed with coronavirus confirmed in that interval. Even so, this number has been growing. In the last seven days alone, including new records from Monday, May 4, until Sunday, 10, there were 4,098 new death records due to Covid-19 in the country. Experts also point out that the actual number of infected and killed by the disease must be greater than that indicated by official statistics, since not all cases are tested.

In addition, in Brazil, the epidemic has taken on a different profile than what other places have shown. As a report from the state, at least 45% of people hospitalized in the country because of the new coronavirus are between 20 and 59 years old.

According to health authorities, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), social isolation is the “tool” capable of containing the rapid spread of the virus and thus avoiding the overload of health systems. Brazilian experts also point out the need for the so-called ‘lockdown’ in the most affected places, which characterizes the most extreme degree of social detachment, in which it becomes mandatory.

This Monday, 11, health councils representing states and municipalities rejected the new Ministry of Health directive on social distance, Nelson Teich’s main promise when taking over the portfolio to review the strategy to combat covid-19.

Teich’s proposal raises a series of data, such as service capacity, occupation of beds, and number of cases and deaths. Each item would have a score. Taken together, they would show what situation each location is in and what specific intervention is suggested. The measure, however, raised fears that the guidelines would become a weapon for discourse against isolation. In addition to considering the discussion untimely, secretaries also claim that it would be impracticable to collect the specified data, which changes daily.

Teich said he was surprised by the rejection and said that, over the weekend, he discussed the matter with representatives of the councils and that there was a consensus that the measures would be announced to guide and guide each local manager to take his measures.

In a press conference this afternoon, the minister again affirmed that it is not a matter of saying whether it is better to make certain populations more flexible or isolated due to the spread of the new coronavirus, but to work without “personal interest”, for the community.

