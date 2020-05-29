Brazil recorded for the fourth consecutive day more than a thousand deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours and started to occupy the fifth position in the world ranking of countries with more deaths from the disease, surpassing Spain. Were 1,124 deaths recorded from yesterday to today, bringing the total to 27,878 in the country. Only the United States has, so far, presented more than three days in a row with deaths exceeding one thousand between one day and another.

In the list of nations with the most accumulated deaths, Brazil occupies the 5th position now and is very close to the fourth place. It is only behind the United States (102,516), United Kingdom (38,243), Italy (33,229) and France (28,717). Spain is now in sixth position, with 27,121, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The most recent balance sheet by the Ministry of Health, released on Friday, 29, points to the total 465,166 diagnoses of the disease throughout the national territory, being 26,928 new cases confirmed between yesterday and today.

With the reopening of economic activities already announced, the State of São Paulo continues to lead in number of cases and deaths, with 101,556 diagnoses and 7,275 deaths. Rio has 47,953 cases and 5,079 deaths. In Ceará there are 38,395 infections and 2,859 deaths. The figures arrive at the moment when some states begin to discuss measures to ease social isolation and reopen sectors of the economy.

In May alone, there were more than 186 thousand new cases

In May, the disease quadrupled in Brazil, from 91,600 cases to more than 400,000 confirmations of covid-19. At least half of the new registrations have occurred in the past two weeks. The increase in diagnoses, however, does not reflect the greater testing of the population. Many cases continue to be underreported due to the low capacity to perform examinations, even mentioned by the Ministry of Health.

