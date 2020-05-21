Brasilia.- The Brazilian Ministry of Health expanded its recommendation on Wednesday to use chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in patients with mild symptoms of the new coronavirus, in response to a request from President Jair Bolsonaro.

The prescription of the drug – used to treat other diseases such as malaria and which was recommended until now only in severe cases of covid-19 due to lack of studies on its efficacy – will be “at the discretion of the doctor” and also requires “the declared will of the patient “, according to a document released by the Ministry of Health.

Brazil, the third country with the most cases of Covid-19 in the world, crossed the barrier of the thousand daily coronavirus deaths for the first time on Tuesday and registered 179 thousand, up to a total of 17 thousand 971 since the start of the pandemic, a record in the middle of an institutional gap in the Ministry of Health.

Without a headline in the now essential portfolio, President Bolsonaro is looking for a new minister who is aligned with him in his closed rhetoric of a return to economic activities, repealing quarantines, and who is in favor of chloroquine.

Brazil, with 210 million inhabitants and bordering ten countries in the Southern Cone, has 271,628 infections, according to the latest official balance, only behind the United States and Russia.

The states of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the first and third most populous in the country, also recorded a record number of daily deaths, with 324 and 227, respectively.

HIT THE CHLOROQUINE

The drug has been one of Bolsonaro’s bets and flags in his controversial fight against the pandemic, in which the president spoke out against the governors who decreed quarantines, social isolation and took drastic measures to slow the advance of the virus, such as trade closure and total confinement.

This Tuesday Bolsonaro’s speech in defense of chloroquine, which still lacks sufficient scientific studies to support its effectiveness, suffered another setback on the part of the Brazilian medical community.

Three of the main medical entities in Brazil discouraged the use of chloroquine to treat patients with Covid-19, despite Bolsonaro ordering increased production of this medicine and making the protocol for its use more flexible for all those infected in the country, including from the first phase of the virus.

Opposition to chloroquine, an antimalarial drug likely to have serious side effects, was stated in a joint statement by the Brazilian Intensive Medicine Association, the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases and the Brazilian Society of Pneumology.

Bolsonaro’s stance in favor of the drug generated friction with the last two health ministers who left office in the midst of a pandemic: the orthopedist Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who was dismissed in April, and the oncologist Nelson Teich, who lasted just a month, until last Friday.

