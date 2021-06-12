Brazil receives 3 million doses of J&J vaccines on Tuesday, application will be in capitals

By Eduardo Simões

SÃO PAULO, Jun 12 (.) – Brazil will receive 3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson unit, on Tuesday to be applied in the country’s capitals, the Health Minister said on Saturday , Marcelo Queiroga.

The official made the announcement after the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the arrival of the doses to Brazil and extended the validity of the immunizing agents from June 27 to August 8.

In addition, according to the ministry, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) should evaluate this week Janssen’s request for an extension of the validity of the doses.

“Those vaccines should arrive in Brazil on Tuesday morning,” Queiroga assured at a press conference at the ministry’s headquarters, recalling that, unlike the COVID-19 vaccines that are now used in the country, the formula of Janssen is only one dose, which means that, with the amount that will arrive, 3 million people will have the full vaccination schedule when they receive them.

The minister affirmed that the doses of Janssen’s vaccine will come from the unit that produces doses of the immunizing agent in Baltimore, United States, the same plant where contamination problems were registered that led the FDA to request the pharmaceutical company to discard around than 60 million injections.

However, Queiroga said that the arrival of the vaccines in Brazil was authorized by the US regulatory body and that, therefore, they are safe.

“Those doses are safe. The United States health authorities are rigorous and our Anvisa too, in such a way that we can attest that it is something safe and that Brazilians will be able to use those doses safely,” said the minister.

(Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)