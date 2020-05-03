Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Brazil registered until this Saturday a total of 6,750 coronavirus deaths, with 421 new deceased in the last 24 hours, while the far-right president Jair Bolsonaro He went for a walk again against sanitary recommendations.

The Ministry of Health reported in its daily balance that the number of cases confirmed by the COVID-19 increased by 4,970 in the last day, bringing the total of infections in the country up to 96,559.

Brazil is the second country in America with the most infected by the disease, although, according to calculations made by Brazilian scientists, the enormous underreporting in the country could put the number of cases around 1.2 million, above the United States. .

In addition, health authorities are investigating the deaths of 1,330 other people who could be killed by the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which continues to expand in this country of 210 million inhabitants.

The number of recoveries stood at 40,937 this Saturday, equivalent to 42% of the total.

BOLSONARO TAKES A NEW WALK AGAINST THE RECOMMENDATIONS

The president made a new walk this Saturday, outside the official agenda, through the city of Cristalina, about 150 kilometers from Brasilia, which caused crowds of followers who wanted to see the far-right leader up close.

Bolsonaro visited some shops, greeted his supporters and posed for photographs contrary to the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The president’s walks in towns near Brasilia have become regular since the beginning of the crisis in the coronavirus because, according to him, his duty is “to be with the people”.

Bolsonaro is one of the biggest skeptics about the severity of COVID-19, which she calls “influenza”, defends the end of the isolation measures and encourages Brazilians to return to their jobs.

He also hinted that he can do nothing in the face of the growth of deaths from coronavirus, for which he blamed the governors and mayors, who have been the ones who have promoted distancing measures in the country.

This week, asked about the increase in deaths in the country, the head of state replied: “So what? I’m sorry, but what do you want me to do?”

THE PANDEMIC CONTINUES TO ADVANCE IN SAO PAULO, RÍO Y AMAZONAS

The two Brazilian states hardest hit by the pandemic are Sao Paulo, with 2,586 deaths and 31,174 infected, and Rio de Janeiro, which registers 971 deaths and 10,546 infections.

The health systems of both regions, which have paralyzed their economies to contain the virus, are near the limit, awaiting the peak of the pandemic, expected in the coming weeks, according to the Ministry of Health.

Also of concern is the situation in the state of Amazonas, which, with 501 deaths and 6,062 cases, has its health and funeral services completely overwhelmed.

This Saturday, prisoners in a prison in Manaus, the capital of Amazonas, mutinied and held seven prison officers hostage to demand better conditions, which have been further degraded since the start of the health crisis.

Hours later, the regional government ended the rebellion that left 17 wounded and no dead.

.