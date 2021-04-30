Brazil reaches 400,000 deaths and faces vaccine shortage

(Bloomberg) – Brazil recorded more deaths from COVID-19 in the first four months of the year than in all of 2020, passing the 400,000 mark as it grapples with a vaccine shortage that threatens the mass immunization campaign.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry reported 3,001 deaths, bringing the total to 401,186 since the pandemic began just over a year ago. It is the second highest tally globally, behind only the United States. In the last 24 hours, cases increased by 69,389, bringing the number of victims to 14.6 million, only behind India and the United States.

Brazil went from 300,000 to 400,000 deaths in about a month, half of what it took to go from 200,000 to 300,000. The acceleration was driven by lax social distancing measures, a more transmissible strain of the virus and vaccines that still lag behind the government’s own goals.

“Brazil’s vaccination campaign is stagnant, administering fewer doses than it can,” said Alberto Chebabo, an infectious disease expert who is in charge of the Rio de Janeiro Federal University hospital. “The country is having a humanitarian catastrophe with 3,000 deaths a day and a total of 400,000. It is outrageous”.

As of April 28, the country had deployed about 45 million vaccines by, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That is enough to cover 14.8% of the population with one dose and fully vaccinate 7.2%.

While the pace of immunizations has accelerated this month, it is unclear whether progress is sustainable amid constant delays in deliveries of boosters and ready-to-use supplies. An updated schedule released by the Health Ministry on April 24 showed that Brazil expected to receive 159 million covid vaccines from different manufacturers by the end of July, 23% less than previously forecast.

