Brazil recorded this Wednesday, for the second consecutive day, a new record of deaths due to the coronavirus, with 1,349, and reached a total of 32,548 deaths, reported the Ministry of Health.

The new cases totaled 28,633, bringing the accumulated to 584,016.

Brazil is the second country with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, behind only the United States, which has about 1.8 million infections, according to a . count.

In addition, it is the fourth with the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19, behind only the USA, United Kingdom and Italy – but it should surpass the Italians, who have 33,601 deaths, in the coming days, since in the European country the The pandemic is in sharp decline.

The acceleration of contagion and deaths in Brazil is also greater than that seen in the USA. This Wednesday, the North American Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 24,955 cases and 1,045 deaths, lower than the Brazilian numbers.

The new secretary of Science, Technology and Innovation of the Ministry of Health, Carlos Wizard, told . that the ministry will change guidelines for the care of patients with mild Covid-19 symptoms, starting to indicate the immediate search for a doctor to start treatment and prevention of contagion of close people. [nL1N2DG2HZ]

The portfolio continues with General Eduardo Pazuello in the interim command, after the departure of two ministers – Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Nelson Teich – since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country will also start testing this month with a potential vaccine that has been developed by the University of Oxford. The initial trial will be conducted with 1,000 health professionals on the frontline of fighting the disease in São Paulo. [nL1N2DG1B2]

According to the Ministry of Health, the State of São Paulo is the most affected by the pandemic in Brazil, with 123,483 cases and 8,276 deaths.

The São Paulo government estimated on Wednesday that the state will end June with between 190,000 and 265,000 cases of Covid-19, and said that the projections mark the gradual reopening plan that started to be applied this week. [nL1N2DG1LB]

Rio de Janeiro follows the counting by States, with 59,240 cases and 6,010 deaths, accompanied by Ceará, which has 56,056 infections and 3,605 deaths.

Also according to the ministry, 238,617 patients recovered from Covid-19 in Brazil, while 312,851 are being followed up.

The lethality rate of the disease in the country is 5.6%.

