Brazil raises interest rate to 3.5% to fight inflation

(Bloomberg) – Brazil saw its benchmark interest rate rise sharply for the second meeting in a row as policymakers seek to contain an increase in consumer prices and lower inflation forecasts for next year back to the lower. objective.

On Wednesday, the central bank raised the Selic by 75 basis points to 3.5%, in line with the estimates of the 39 economists surveyed by Bloomberg and also the guidance given by policymakers at their March meeting. Now, board members have raised borrowing costs by a total of 150 basis points.

The bank, led by its president, Roberto Campos Neto, is taking steps to curb inflation that rose above the target threshold to a maximum of four years. Food and fuel costs have risen in recent months, and the government recently restarted emergency aid that will bolster demand. Overall, analysts expect consumer prices to exceed the target this year and next despite an incipient recovery.

“It is the right decision, as there are still risks in the inflation outlook,” said David Beker, chief economist at Bank of America Corp, before the bank’s announcement, noting that energy and wholesale products are the main drivers of the inflation.

The strength of the real helps in the fight against inflation. The Brazilian currency is up 5.5% in the last month, the biggest gain among emerging market currencies, making imports less expensive.

Nonetheless, consumer prices have risen 6.17% in the year through mid-April, and many economists project that the rise will approach 8% in May. The central bank is targeting annual inflation of 3.75% this year, with a tolerance range of about 1.5 percentage points.

Last month, the president, Jair Bolsonaro, began paying another round of monthly stipends at a total cost of 44 billion reais ($ 8.2 billion). Lawmakers recently indicated that they will seek an extension of that aid if the government does not accelerate plans for a new social program as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

