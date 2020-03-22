Brazil raised the death toll from coronavirus to 25 and already registers more than 1,500 cases

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Brazil increased by 39% on the last day, from 18 on Saturday to 25 this Sunday, while the number of confirmed cases rose 37%, from 1,128 to 1,546 in the same period, according to the latest balance of the Ministry of Health. In the last 24 hours, there were 7 new deaths and 418 new cases, according to the bulletin.

According to the Ministry of Health, despite the increase in deaths, the death rate from coronavirus in Brazil remained stable at 1.6% of those infected.

The report indicates that the disease has already spread to all 27 states in Brazil, with the confirmation of the first cases in the Amazon states of Roraima and Maranhao. The most affected region of the country is the Southeast, which concentrates the three most populous states of the country (Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro) and in which 926 cases have been registered, 59.9% of the total.

Sao Paulo, the most populous state and most affected by the disease, accounts for 631 cases, compared to 459 on Saturday, and 22 of the 25 deaths. The other three deaths were recorded in Rio de Janeiro, which has registered 186 confirmed cases.

The states of Ceará are next, with 112 confirmed cases, Brasilia (111), Minas Gerais (83) and Río Grande do Sul (72).

The rapid expansion of the coronavirus forced the Brazilian government to declare on Friday that the virus is transmitted locally and communally throughout the country, that is, it is no longer limited to patients who contracted it abroad or to their relatives.

The seriousness of the situation in Sao Paulo forced the governor of that state, Joao Doria, to order a quarantine of 15 days on Saturday from Tuesday, which foresees that the majority of the population will take shelter in their homes and that they only work. essential businesses and services, such as health, food and safety.

According to Doria, establishments like hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, supermarkets, bakeries, butchers and mini-markets can continue to operate. Restaurants and bars will have to close their doors but they will be able to continue operating to exclusively attend home deliveries.

The Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, despite the fact that in recent days he has expressed his concern with the situation but insists that he does not react in panic, has criticized some of the measures taken by regional governments to deal with the coronavirus.

The head of state came to describe Doria as “lunatic” for his decision to order quarantine in a state that, with 46 million inhabitants, concentrates 22% of the Brazilian population and almost a third of GDP.

Bolsonaro, who initially downplayed the coronavirus and on Friday came to call it a “gripita”, says that more than half of Brazilians, in case it becomes infected, will not even realize that it was infected. The president says he is confident in the results of clinical trials being carried out in several countries, including Brazil, to determine the efficacy of some medicines such as chloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19.

The governor announced yesterday on his social networks that he ordered the Army Laboratory to increase its production of chloroquine, a medicine used to treat malaria, arthritis and lupus, given the possibility that it may be effective against the coronavirus.

Despite reassuring messages from the president, the vast majority of Brazilians fear contracting COVID-19 (74%) and support the restrictive measures adopted by regional governments, such as quarantine (73%), according to a poll released this Sunday.

For 88% of Brazilians the pandemic is a serious threat and 83% recognize that it can be spread.