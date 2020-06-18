FDA withdraws hydroxychloroquine for emergencies 0:49

Sao Paulo . – Brazilian health authorities said Monday they will recommend hydroxychloroquine as an early treatment for covid-19 in children and pregnant women, and criticized the recent decision by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). ) to revoke the emergency use of the drug.

The press conference in Brasilia came hours after the FDA announced its decision, arguing that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are likely to be ineffective in treating covid-19 based on the latest scientific evidence.

“The studies to which the FDA refers today cannot be used as examples for Brazil or for the rest of the world,” said Mayra Pinheiro, an official at the Ministry of Health during the press conference.

“Our duty is to save lives with the only medicine that works, according to clinical evidence, and that has shown good results in various circumstances in Brazil.”

Hydroxychloroquine has been frequently promoted by United States President Donald Trump, who claimed to have taken it himself as a preventative measure, despite calls by scientists to let studies decide whether the treatment works or not. .

Investigations around the world subsequently cast doubt on their effectiveness, and the FDA finally determined that the drugs do not meet “the legal criteria” for authorization of emergency use.

But Pinheiro on Tuesday rejected the studies cited by the FDA, alleging that the “quality of its methodology is terrible.”

She also said, without presenting any evidence, that the cases of coronavirus in Brazil had decreased since May 20, when the Ministry of Health approved new guidelines that allow the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for all patients with mild, moderate symptoms. and severe of covid-19, in the event that both the doctor and the patient agree.

The Brazilian Society of Pediatrics released a guideline last month recommending that hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine be prescribed to children only during controlled clinical trials and with the consent of an adult. There is insufficient data to demonstrate that hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine are safe or efficient in children and adolescents, the group said.

The World Health Organization is still reviewing the use of hydroxychloroquine in its Solidarity Trial, a multi-country clinical study of covid-19 treatment options. But a trial in the UK recently announced plans to stop using hydroxychloroquine in their study because “there is no evidence of benefit,” according to the researchers.

Brazil has suffered the world’s second deadliest coronavirus outbreak, while its president, Jair Bolsonaro, has frequently downplayed the severity of covid-19 and criticized confinement measures.

Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.