MADRID, May 2 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Former Brazilian Justice and Public Security Minister Sergio Moro, a former ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, has made a statement this Saturday in the Curitiba police station superintendency regarding the accusations in which he pointed out in his farewell speech to Bolsonaro for dismissing personal interest to the general director Maurício Valeixo.

The questioning is carried out by order of the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil (STF) judge Celso de Mello, who is conducting the investigation. De Mello asked for Moro’s appearance after a request from opposition parliamentarians. In addition, the Attorney General of Brazil, Augusto Aras, has requested an investigation for slanderous complaint against Moro. On Friday Aras named prosecutors João Paulo Lordelo Guimarães Tavares, Antonio Morimoto and Hebert Reis for this case.

This Saturday Bolsonaro has described Moro as “Judas” and has related him to the attack with a knife in the abdomen that Bolsonaro himself suffered during the 2018 electoral campaign.

“Are the brains in Brasilia? The Judas, who will speak today, interfered so that there is no investigation? I will not do anything that is not in accordance with the Constitution, but I WILL NEVER ADMIT that my NI is attacked in our Brazil,” he pointed out. the president on his Twitter account with a video about the stabbing.

Bolsonaro on Wednesday revoked the appointment of Alexandre Ramagen to the head of the Police, hours after the Supreme Court suspended the appointment, echoing the suspicions of former Minister Moro, who pointed out that Bolsonaro could be seeking to control the security body by appointing a friend. .

Moro was the star signing of the Bolsonaro government, as he was the judge who sentenced former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for corruption. He then argued that he was taking office to continue his anti-corruption fight from another front. Now he has argued that his resignation was necessary to “preserve” his own “biography”.

Moro’s departure has caused a setback for the government, since it also occurs shortly after the Health Minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, was dismissed due to his disagreements with the president regarding the management of the coronavirus crisis.