After exchanging accusations, Jair Bolsonaro and Sérgio Moro are investigated. And the Financial Times newspaper says the president paves the way for his own impeachment,

1. Brazil reaches 5,017 coronavirus deaths and surpasses China

Brazil registered 474 deaths resulting from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to data updated by the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of covid-19 victims in the country reached 5,017, surpassing the numbers of China, zero point of the disease, that according to the WHO already counted 4,643 deaths by the virus.

2. Anvisa releases quick test in pharmacies; product is contraindicated for diagnosis

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) has approved permission for pharmacies to apply rapid tests for covid-19. The product is not recommended for the diagnosis of the disease, but it serves as an aid tool and to check if people have already had contact with the virus. The agency’s decision becomes effective as of publication of the decision in the Federal Official Gazette, which should occur in the coming days.

3. Fiocruz finds coronavirus in sewers in Rio

Researchers from Fiocruz detected the presence of the new coronavirus in sewers in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio. Done in partnership with the municipality of the city, the study is not sufficient to indicate whether or not the virus can be transmitted through feces. But it helps to give a sense of how it can spread, “allowing to identify regions with the presence of cases of the disease, even those not yet reported in the Health system.”

4. Government succeeds in overturning ban on payroll deductible pensioners

INSS

Photo: Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil / Estadão

Federal judge Augusto Pires Brandão, of the Federal Regional Court of the 1st region, responded to an appeal by the Central Bank and the Federal Government and determined the suspension of a first instance decision that prohibited banks from making a discount for four months. sheet of loans taken by INSS retirees or civil servants.

5. Bolsonaro and Moro appear as investigated in an inquiry opened by the Supreme Court

The president Jair Bolsonaro and the former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro appear formally as investigated in the inquiry opened last Monday, 27, by the Dean of the Court, Minister Celso de Mello. The information is contained in the STF’s procedural system, updated this Tuesday, 28, after the minister’s decision.

6. Bolsonaro justifies his impeachment alone, says ‘Financial Times’

The British economy newspaper Financial Times wrote an editorial in its online version on the self-destruction of “Trump Tropical“. According to the publication, the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, is paving the way for his own impeachment and illustrated by saying that, in the novel”The Doctor and the Monster“, now it’s time for the monster to rule.

7. Trump suggests Florida governor ‘cut’ flights with Brazil due to covid-19

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said on Tuesday, 28, that Brazil has an outbreak of coronavirus and that the progress of the pandemic in the country has been different from that registered in other countries in the region. Trump questioned Florida Governor Ron De Sanctis if he wants to halt the arrival of flights from Brazil to help contain the coronavirus pandemic.

8. US exceeds 1 million coronavirus cases, says university

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the United States has exceeded 1 million this Tuesday, 28, according to the Johns Hopkins University balance sheet. The pandemic killed more than 57,000 people in the United States, who lead the total number of infected people in the world, with 1,002,498, according to the university.

9. Oxford scientists’ group takes a leap in the race for a covid-19 vaccine

Last week, the institute began Phase I of a clinical trial involving 1,100 people. Next month, the crucial Phase II and Phase III test will begin, which will involve another 5,000. Unlike any other vaccine project currently underway, it should prove its efficiency and safety.

10. Germany has worsening epidemic after easing isolation rules

A little more than a week after adopting easing rules for social isolation, Germany begins to register the first signs of a worsening in the new coronavirus pandemic. According to data released by the Robert Koch Institute, responsible for monitoring the evolution of the virus in the country, the rates of infection and lethality of the disease increased.

