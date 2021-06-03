Brazil overwhelms Ecuador in the betting for the South American Qualifiers Qatar 2022

06/03/2021 at 10:50 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

One year after the top competition in the world at the level of soccer teams, the South American Qualifiers Qatar 2022 continue and, with them, Brazil Y Ecuador they will face tomorrow on a new journey. A date on which, remarkably pronounced, the bets profile as the clear winner La Canarinha.

Precisely, the victory rate for the auriverde team is 1.16; a value inversely proportional to the 12.0 in which the conquest of the Tricolor is valued. For its part, a tie is quoted at 5.5Therefore, even a balanced result is considerably unlikely according to the estimates.

This, of course, is not difficult to explain: the five-time champion is currently undefeated in the World Cup elimination phase, beating great rivals of the stature of Uruguay in the process. Ecuador, however, is not far behind because, of the four disputed dates, it has managed to win in three of them, plus the historical weight of the verde-amarela and its current great performance do not seem to flinch in the face of any adversity.