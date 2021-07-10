Brazil or Argentina; Who is the favorite to win the final, according to the bets?

This Saturday, July 10, a new edition of the Classic of Conmebol between the Argentina and Brazil national teams, who will compete once again for a Copa América trophy and where Lionel messi will try to break the fast of almost thirty years without a title for the albiceleste with the eldest.

The curiosity to see Leo Messi in a fourth Copa América final with Argentina and his particular duel with his friend Neymar They have monopolized all the reflectors of the football world on this match, for which there is a clear favorite at the betting level, since the odds mark a clear trend in favor of the locals.

In addition to the locality of Brazil, the hegemony of Verdeamarela and the tournament signed in this edition were decisive for the most important bookmakers worldwide, as they see Brazil as the future champion of the Copa América 2021.

Finals defined for the # CopaAmérica and # Euro2020! Percentages to be a bookmaker champion: – 60%

– 40% – 53%

– 47% According to these percentages? pic.twitter.com/Ok0OfAJeLC – xGoalsMX (@xGoalsMX) July 7, 2021

The Bwin house is paying 3.80 for the Argentine championship, 3.20 for the draw and 2.10 for the victory of Brazil this Saturday at the Maracana. Bet365, another of the most recognized sports betting agencies in the world, is paying 3.75 for the victory of the albiceleste, 3.25 for the draw and 2.10 for the Brazilian victory. 1xBet is also on the side of Brazil, as they pay 3.28 for the Pampas, 2.18 for the Cariocas and 3.28 for the tie.

Although this match cannot end in a draw, the result obtained in regulation time will be respected for the turn of the bets.

The data of the Final of the Copa América 2021:

This will be the fourth Copa América final between both teams; Brazil won the Copa América 2004 and 2007; while Argentina lifted the Copa América title in 1937.

The albiceleste is looking for her 15th title, with which she would equal Uruguay as the top winners of the Conmebol tournament, while Brazil reaches ten trophies.

History in Finals: Argentina: 14 wins and 14 losses. (Record) Brazil: 9 wins and 11 losses.

