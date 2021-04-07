Brazil once again breaks its daily record of deaths from covid-19, with more than 4,000 in 24 hours

Brazil registered 4,195 deaths associated with covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a new daily maximum, and accumulates 336,947 deceased since the start of the pandemic just over a year ago, official sources reported Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health reported 86,979 new infections of coronavirus, with which the total balance of infected rose to 13,100,580, at a time when the country faces the worst phase of the pandemic, with the public health system at the edge of collapse.

Brazil is the second country with the most deaths and confirmed cases of the disease, only behind the United States, although it is currently the place on the planet where most people die from covid-19, with an average in the last week that exceeds 2,500 deaths a day.

The previous daily maximum number of deaths from covid-19 in the country was on March 31, when it reached 3,869.

The data confirm a worsening of the pandemic in this country of 212 million inhabitants, where the vaccination campaign, which began on January 17, continues at a slow pace, as only 10% of the population has received the first dose.

Night burials

Sao Paulo, the richest and most developed state in Brazil, with a population of 46 million, similar to that of entire countries such as Argentina or Spain, once again registered a new daily death record reaching 1,389 in the last 24 hours.

Almost 90% of intensive care units of the São Paulo region are occupied and in the homonymous capital, given the growth of deaths, the local authorities have been forced to authorize night burials and hire school buses for the transfer of corpses.

The same situation is practically experienced in the other 26 states of the country, where the public network of hospitals is at the limit of its capacity and also deals with lack of essential drugs for intubation of the most severe covid-19 patients.

Concern for new strains

In addition, there is concern about the circulation of variants of the coronavirus considered more infectious, such as the one that arose in the state of Amazonas (north), known as P.1 and already predominant in several states of the country, such as Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

Of this new strain, which according to the Ministry of Health is “up to three times” more contagious, Cases have been detected in 21 of the 27 Brazilian states, and of the British variant in 13 of them, according to data from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), a leading medical research center in Latin America.

Fiocruz warned this Tuesday in its latest bulletin that the pandemic “may remain at critical levels throughout the month of April “, This would put even more pressure on the almost collapsed public health system.

“Analysis shows that the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants they continue to circulate intensely throughout the country, “said the institution.

