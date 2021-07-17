Brazil olympic games team: Malcom again summoned | Olympic Games

The Brazilian soccer team that will defend the gold that was hung in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 in the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 summoned Malcom, a Russian Zenit midfielder, this Wednesday to replace Douglas Augusto, the Greek PAOK midfielder and who was called off due to injury.

Malcom, whose call was announced by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) in a statement, will reinforce the team led by Brazilian coach André Jardine and which has veteran defender Dani Alves and attacker Richarlison as main figures.

Malcom, 24, a former Barcelona player, was on Brazil’s initial squad for the Olympics, but had to be called off because Zenit did not release him.

His release came at the request of the Brazilian Soccer Confederation after Jardine excluded Douglas Augusto from his squad due to a left leg injury.

Although the Brazilian team has been training in Serbia since Monday, the midfielder will join his teammates on July 18 directly in Tokyo as Zenit will use him in next Saturday’s match against Lokomotiv in the Russian Super Cup.

Malcom, a former player for clubs like Corinthians, Barcelona and Bordeaux, completed 50 games with Zenit last Sunday. The creative has been called up for different friendlies of the Olympic team and has already been taken into account in two games, also friendly, of the Brazilian senior team.

The Brazilian Olympic team will meet on Thursday in a friendly against the United Arab Emirates in Belgrade in their last preparatory match before the Olympic Games. The team will travel to Japan on Friday.

Brazil, paired in Group D, will make their debut in Tokyo on July 22 in Yokohama against Germany, precisely the rival they beat in the final of Rio de Janeiro 2016, then they will face Ivory Coast on July 25 in Yokohama already Saudi Arabia on July 28 in Saitama.

In Japan, Brazil will try to reissue the gold medal it won at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, the first ever won by the country’s award-winning soccer player.