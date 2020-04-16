(Bloomberg) – Brazil is negotiating with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for the air transfer of diplomatic and military personnel who have been unable to leave the country after their government denied a Caracas-based cargo plane permission to land in Caracas. the Brazilian Air Force.

The aircraft was scheduled to land in the Venezuelan capital on Friday to pick up diplomatic representatives and their families as part of Brazil’s repatriation measures during the coronavirus pandemic, the people said, who asked that their identity not be revealed because they are not authorized to speak about the matter publicly.

However, Venezuelan military authorities told the Brazilian Embassy on Wednesday that a landing permit would no longer be granted, without giving a reason. More than 50 consular and Embassy employees and their families do not know if they will be able to leave the country or how they will be able to do so, the people said.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday night that it was following the case and insisted that no citizen would be left behind, referring to the more than 10,000 Brazilians who have moved back to the country due to the pandemic. . The international department of the Brazilian Ministry of Justice said it is aware of the situation.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Communication and Information did not respond to calls for comment outside normal business hours.

Brazil was managing the withdrawal of its personnel from Venezuela even before the pandemic. In February, the country decided to withdraw diplomatic personnel from Venezuela in another attempt to intensify Maduro’s isolation. But the move was to be a gradual process in which diplomats and other employees made use of the commercial flights available at the time.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, an ally of the United States, recognizes the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaidó, as the legitimate president of Venezuela and has provided Guaidó’s envoy in Brasilia with full ambassador status. The United States’ campaign to try to expel Maduro with economic sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and support for Guaidó has failed to overthrow the Venezuelan leader, who has firmly clung to power with the apparent support of the Army.

Original Note: Brazil Negotiating With Maduro to Repatriate Staff in Venezuela

