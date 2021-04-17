Brazil needs $ 10 billion annually to be carbon neutral by 2050: minister

By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA, April 16 (Reuters) – Brazil’s Environment Minister Ricardo Salles told Reuters on Friday that Brazil needs to receive $ 10 billion a year in foreign aid to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across the economy by 2050. , instead of 2060 as currently planned.

Salles has regularly asked the international community to pay part of the check to reduce Brazil’s carbon emissions, which come mainly from deforestation.

His request for 10 billion dollars a year in aid comes as Brazil negotiates a possible agreement with the United States to raise foreign funds to fight the increasing deforestation of the Amazon rainforest. Salles said he does not expect an agreement to be announced at the US Earth Day summit next week, but that talks with the United States will continue.

“There is not and never was the objective of negotiating some kind of agreement by April 22,” Salles said in an interview.

Reuters reported on Thursday that a potential deal had reached a standstill as Brazil demanded upfront financing to scale up efforts to fight deforestation, while the United States demanded results before opening its wallet.

“We understand their logic, but they must understand that Brazil already has many results,” Salles said.

The official mentioned the fact that most of the Brazilian forests are conserved, which means that the emissions of the carbon they contain have been avoided.

Deforestation in the Brazilian portion of the Amazon rainforest has skyrocketed under Bolsonaro’s tenure, reaching a 12-year high in 2020 with an area destroyed that is 14 times the size of New York City, according to government data.

Salles said that only $ 1 billion a year out of the $ 10 billion would allow Brazil to achieve zero illegal deforestation before the existing 2030 target.

(Report by Lisandra Paraguassu; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)