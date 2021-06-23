Brazil national team: Weverton will save against Colombia | Alisson would be a substitute | America’s Cup 2021 | America’s Cup 2021

The Brazilian team is making steady progress in the 2021 Copa América. It won its first two games and scored 7 goals; In addition, he has not received as many in his goal and hopes to overwhelm his group. And this Wednesday he will face Colombia, with the intention of sentencing the area and consolidating first to play the quarterfinals with the weakest classified in the other group.

However, coach Tite has tried to rotate his payroll in some positions, since he knows that the players are coming from a tough season at their clubs, almost all in Europe, and to give opportunities to all those called up.

Thus, for the match against Colombia, the great novelty will be the presence of goalkeeper Weverton, from Palmeiras, who will be a first baseman at the Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro. Thus, neither Alisson Becker nor Ederson will guard the Brazilian goal against the coffee growers.

“With Yerry Mina I did not have the opportunity to play, when I arrived he had already left, but with Miguel Ángel Borja, he is a great player, very strong. Colombia has a good team, “Weverton said on Tuesday.

The goalkeeper assured that “Colombia is a very strong team, as have the other rivals with whom we achieved victory. We hope to maintain the level of the other goalkeepers and seek victory ”.