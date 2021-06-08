Brazil national team: Tite press conference dismissal due to problems with Bolsonaro and the CBF | National teams

The controversy continues in Brazilian territory on behalf of the leaders and the group of footballers. On this occasion, coach Tite denied that he had been threatened with being dismissed for his critical position to the Copa América in Brazil and affirmed that, despite pressure, he continues to work and is willing to do his best for Canarinha.

With a categorical “No” in a virtual press conference, the national coach denied that he had been threatened with his dismissal by the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Rogerio Caboclo, given the alleged differences of both regarding the Brazil’s decision to take over the organization of the Copa América after Argentina and Colombia withdrew from the tournament.

The coach refused to anticipate the joint position of both the players and the technical committee regarding the Copa América, which they will only disclose after Tuesday’s match with Paraguay in Asunción for the World Cup qualifiers, and did not deny or confirm that the Brazilians have given up on a boycott and decided to play the tournament that starts next Sunday.

“We reiterate our respect for the situation and that is why when the heats are over, the technical commission and the athletes will give their opinion and clarify to the people“, he said. The coach affirmed that, despite a campaign by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro on social networks for him to resign from office, he will continue to exercise it with total disposition.

“In my opinion, and because of my scale of values ​​and my training, I have a lot of respect for my work, for the Brazilian team and for a moment when we played the World Cup qualifiers (in Qatar 2022), and the best way to repay the The confidence of those who are in my favor and those who are against is to do my best job, “he said.

“My responsibility is to make the Brazilian team play well and that is what I will do,” added Tite, who clarified that his commitment is to be aligned with the national team and not with a political movement or party.

He stated that the players and the technical commission consider the qualifying rounds as a priority and that is why they will only disclose their position on the Copa América in Brazil after Tuesday’s match with Paraguay. “The time of the demonstrations is our time, and by ours I mean the technical commission and the footballers. We are proud of what we do and we know about the greatness and the important moment for the national team. I want to be focused with body and soul ( in the qualifying rounds) and do our best and our best work against Paraguay, “he said.

PRESIDENT OF THE CBF SEPARATED FROM POSITION He also refused to give an opinion on the decision of the CBF Ethics Commission to temporarily remove the president of the entity, Rogerio Caboclo, from his position, while he is being investigated for a complaint of sexual and moral harassment, and to answer if the exit The leader had improved the atmosphere in Canarinha.

“I understand the question and we know the size and seriousness of the case, but there is an Ethics Committee that has to adopt the necessary measures. It is their responsibility and it is not our responsibility,” he limited himself to saying. “I understand and respect (the press’ insistence on knowing their opinion about the manager), but for us that is not vitally important. The important thing is training and playing well,” he added.

The coach assured that the problems off the court make it difficult to prepare for the qualifying rounds but warned that neither he nor his players have to give an opinion on all matters.

“It has been quite difficult (the preparation) for the social moment that we live and we understand that. People think that we have to have an opinion on everything but we only have to have an opinion on football and we do it with passion,” he said when questioned again on the controversy over the transfer of the Copa América to Brazil, one of the countries hardest hit by the covid pandemic and which still does not control the rate of infections.

He added that the controversies generate a greater degree of difficulty but highlighted the emotional capacity that his players showed in last Friday’s game, in which they beat Ecuador 2-0 in the qualifying rounds. “We have had a very great emotional capacity to filter these situations and we have had good sense, sometimes to ignore the provocations, and to concentrate on work,” he said.