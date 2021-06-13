Brazil National Team: 2021 Copa América match schedule | Dates, times and where to watch on TV | America’s Cup 2021

The Brazilian team will be the local team and the first favorite to win the Copa América 2021. From the hand of Tite, and with figures like Neymar, Richarlison or Casemiro, the ‘verdeamarela’ will come out for the honor at home.

He is in the group of Colombia and has a relatively easy road in the group stage. Here is your match schedule.

Calendar, time and where to watch on TV

Brazil vs. Venezuela

Sunday June 13

Time: 4:00 pm (Colombia time. 4:00 pm in Brazil and 5:00 pm in Venezuela)

TV: Caracol, RCN, Win Sports + and DirecTV

Brazil vs. Peru

Thursday June 17

Time: 7:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time. 9:00 pm in Brazil)

TV: Caracol, RCN, Win Sports + and DirecTV

Brazil vs. Colombia

Wednesday 23 June

Time: 7:00 pm (Colombia time and 9:00 pm in Brazil)

TV: Caracol, RCN, Win Sports + and DirecTV

Brazil vs. Ecuador

Sunday June 27

Time: 4:00 pm (Colombia and Ecuador time. 6:00 pm in Brazil)

TV: Caracol, RCN, Win Sports + and DirecTV