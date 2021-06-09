Brazil more leader than ever with Neymar illuminated

ASSUMPTION.

With a Neymar superlative, who scored one goal and gave the other, Brazil beat Paraguay 2-0 in Asunción on Tuesday night and continues its perfect march in the South American qualifier for Qatar 2022, with six wins in the same number of presentations.

The star of Paris Saint Germain He opened the account at 4 minutes with a short touch and enabled Lucas Paquetá at 90 + 3 for him to sentence the match played at the Defensores del Chaco stadium, in Asunción.

Neymar drove the Guarani crazy during the 90 minutes and led Brazil to their first official win over Paraguay in Asunción since 1985.

With this sixth victory in a row, Brazil comfortably leads the World Cup with 18 points, followed far behind by Argentina with 12.

Paraguay, meanwhile, who suffered his first defeat in this tie, is left with seven points in sixth place, out of the direct classification and playoff positions, below Ecuador, third with 9, Uruguay and Colombia, fourth and fifth with 8 points each.

