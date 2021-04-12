Brazil, Mexico and the Philippines, among the countries that will receive Pfizer vaccines from COVAX: statement

GENEVA, April 12 (Reuters) – Some 14.1 million doses of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated to 47 countries and economies for delivery in the second quarter of this year, the alliance of GAVI vaccines.

Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the Philippines, South Africa and Ukraine will be among the top recipients of the Pfizer vaccine between April and June, according to the GAVI table “based on current knowledge of COVID-19 vaccine supply availability.”

Deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine to 142 participants in a previously announced round are underway, “with some delays” that may extend shipments into May, he said.

